Swiss National Bank Has $10.99 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.