Swiss National Bank Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

