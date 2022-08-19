Swiss National Bank Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

