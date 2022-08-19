Swiss National Bank Has $11.29 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

