Swiss National Bank Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 112,436 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

