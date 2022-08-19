Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

