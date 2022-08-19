Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

