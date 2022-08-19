Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 87,416 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.



