Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Profile



Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

