Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -90.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

