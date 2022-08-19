Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.