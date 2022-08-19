Swiss National Bank Invests $10.48 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZD opened at $86.37 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.