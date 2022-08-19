Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,200 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $79.00 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

