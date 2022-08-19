Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,900 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

