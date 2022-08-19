Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

