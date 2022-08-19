Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,300 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,273,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,789,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.