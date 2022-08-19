Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,400 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.94.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

