Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,900 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.43 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

