Swiss National Bank Purchases 35,300 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Asana were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Down 0.8 %

ASAN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

