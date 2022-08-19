Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,100 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

