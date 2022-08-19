Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,600 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.