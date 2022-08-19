Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 162,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,615,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

SPSC stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

