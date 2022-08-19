Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after acquiring an additional 166,477 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 265,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 154,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 112,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Semtech by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

