Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

