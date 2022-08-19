Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

