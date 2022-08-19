Swiss National Bank Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.22 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

