Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE WK opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva Company Profile

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.