Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

