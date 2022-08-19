Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

