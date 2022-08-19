Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 603,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

