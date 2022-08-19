Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 486.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

