Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $1,357,600.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Switch Stock Up 0.0 %

SWCH opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Switch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $251,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $31,825,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Switch by 47.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $545,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

