TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,871,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.