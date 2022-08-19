Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 465 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 709,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $81.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

