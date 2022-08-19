Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 686 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

ENSG stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

