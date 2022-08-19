Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Premier were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Premier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PINC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.