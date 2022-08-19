Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,726 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.