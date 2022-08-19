Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,870,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 127,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.69 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

