Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IONS opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

