Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maximus were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

