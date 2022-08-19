Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

