Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

