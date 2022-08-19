Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $856,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GATX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in GATX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

