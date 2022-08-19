Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $906,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

