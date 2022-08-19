Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $955,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.