Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $967,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 102.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.