Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $972,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $13,615,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

