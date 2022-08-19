Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

HLI stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

