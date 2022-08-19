Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,089 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

