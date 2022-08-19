Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,373 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

